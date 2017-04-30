Neurotrope Inc (NTRP) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Investment analysts at Aegis began coverage on shares of Neurotrope Inc (OTCMKTS:NTRP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ target price points to a potential upside of 64.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Neurotrope (OTCMKTS:NTRP) traded up 24.24% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.81. 788,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Neurotrope has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. The company’s market capitalization is $140.10 million.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/neurotrope-inc-ntrp-research-coverage-started-at-aegis-updated.html.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc, formerly BlueFlash Communications, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company with its product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The Company is focused on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), which is in the clinical testing stage.

Receive News & Ratings for Neurotrope Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurotrope Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.