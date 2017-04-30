NetScout Systems (NTCT) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -0.25

Headlines about NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NetScout Systems earned a media sentiment score of -0.25 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 91 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NetScout Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Pacific Crest lowered shares of NetScout Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) opened at 37.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $38.48.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm earned $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Downing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $32,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,952.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,998.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

