NetApp (NTAP) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.21

News stories about NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NetApp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the data storage provider an impact score of 86 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

Shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) opened at 39.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.50. NetApp has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The data storage provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post $2.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 69.09%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Earhart sold 27,422 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,164,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,611 shares in the company, valued at $917,603.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,422 shares of company stock worth $1,484,458 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

