Neovasc Inc (US) (NVCN) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.44

Media coverage about Neovasc Inc (US) (NASDAQ:NVCN) has been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Neovasc Inc (US) earned a media sentiment score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) opened at 1.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Neovasc Inc has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The firm’s market cap is $121.98 million.

Several research firms have commented on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc Inc (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded Neovasc Inc (US) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc Inc (US) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neovasc Inc (US) in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/neovasc-inc-us-nvcn-earns-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-44-updated.html.

About Neovasc Inc (US)

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Inc (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc Inc (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.