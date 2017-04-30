Navistar International Corp (NAV) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11

Media headlines about Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Navistar International Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 89 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAV. Barclays PLC set a $17.00 price objective on Navistar International Corp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Navistar International Corp in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navistar International Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Navistar International Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Navistar International Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) traded down 0.11% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,850 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $2.64 billion. Navistar International Corp has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15.

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.33. The business earned $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 423,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,830,674.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 34,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $877,004.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Corp Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation is a holding company whose principal operating entities are Navistar, Inc and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts, Global Operations (collectively, Manufacturing operations) and Financial Services, which consists of NFC and its foreign finance operations (collectively, Financial Services operations).

