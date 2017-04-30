Natural Health Trends Corp. (nhtc) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on May 19th

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:nhtc) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Natural Health Trends Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) opened at 28.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $38.98.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends Corp. had a return on equity of 102.49% and a net margin of 19.15%.

Natural Health Trends Corp. Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp. is a direct-selling and e-commerce company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, sells personal care, wellness, and quality of life products under the NHT Global brand. The Company’s subsidiaries have presence in various markets, such as North America; Greater China, which consists of Hong Kong, Taiwan and China; South Korea; Singapore; Malaysia; Japan; and Europe.

