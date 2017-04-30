Natural Health Trends Corp. (nhtc) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:nhtc) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Natural Health Trends Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) opened at 28.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $321.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.21. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $38.98.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends Corp. had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 102.49%. The company had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Corp. Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp. is a direct-selling and e-commerce company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, sells personal care, wellness, and quality of life products under the NHT Global brand. The Company’s subsidiaries have presence in various markets, such as North America; Greater China, which consists of Hong Kong, Taiwan and China; South Korea; Singapore; Malaysia; Japan; and Europe.

