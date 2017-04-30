Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,541 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 68.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average is $62.85. The company has a market cap of $529.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.08. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $69.14.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software giant reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company earned $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays PLC set a $70.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 20th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.26 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.97.

In other Microsoft news, insider G Mason Morfit sold 4,616,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $297,270,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $490,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,450,422.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,623,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,600,525. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

