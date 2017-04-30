Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CVL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Cervus Equipment Corp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cervus Equipment Corp (CVL) to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/national-bank-financial-analysts-boost-earnings-estimates-for-cervus-equipment-corp-cvl-updated.html.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cervus Equipment Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cervus Equipment Corp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.90.

Shares of Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CVL) opened at 15.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. Cervus Equipment Corp has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $16.52.

About Cervus Equipment Corp

Cervus Equipment Corp is engaged in the sale, after-sale service and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, construction and industrial equipment. The Company acquires and operates authorized agricultural, construction, material handling and transportation equipment dealerships. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Commercial and Industrial, and Transportation.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cervus Equipment Corp (CVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.