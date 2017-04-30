Cervus Equipment Corp (CVL) to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CVL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Cervus Equipment Corp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cervus Equipment Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cervus Equipment Corp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.90.
Shares of Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CVL) opened at 15.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. Cervus Equipment Corp has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $16.52.
About Cervus Equipment Corp
Cervus Equipment Corp is engaged in the sale, after-sale service and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, construction and industrial equipment. The Company acquires and operates authorized agricultural, construction, material handling and transportation equipment dealerships. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Commercial and Industrial, and Transportation.
