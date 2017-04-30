Nasdaq (NDAQ) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nasdaq earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 87 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on Nasdaq and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) traded up 0.29% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,795 shares. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $72.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $583 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post $4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

