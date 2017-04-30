Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce $600.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $627 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $563 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $517.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $600.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.4 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.7 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. The company earned $563 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

NBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) traded down 1.99% during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,830,385 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.87 billion. Nabors Industries also was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 28,030 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,421% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,843 call options.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth $290,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 64,586 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 42.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 657,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 194,236 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Nabors Industries by 16.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth $944,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/nabors-industries-ltd-nbr-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-579-42-million-updated.html.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet. The Company is a provider of offshore platform drilling rigs in the United States and multiple international markets. The Company conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.