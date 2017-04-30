N+1 Singer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for James Fisher & Sons plc (FSJ)

James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at N+1 Singer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. They currently have a GBX 1,605 ($20.52) price objective on the stock. N+1 Singer’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSJ. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of James Fisher & Sons plc to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.46) to GBX 1,450 ($18.54) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Investec boosted their target price on shares of James Fisher & Sons plc from GBX 1,700 ($21.73) to GBX 1,725 ($22.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of James Fisher & Sons plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,570 ($20.07) target price on the stock.

James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) traded down 1.4724% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1639.1375. 15,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. James Fisher & Sons plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,275.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,755.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 821.63 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,614.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,596.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from James Fisher & Sons plc’s previous dividend of $8.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, insider Nick Henry sold 4,573 shares of James Fisher & Sons plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,619 ($20.70), for a total value of £74,036.87 ($94,652.10). Also, insider Stuart Kilpatrick sold 5,000 shares of James Fisher & Sons plc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,716 ($21.94), for a total value of £85,800 ($109,690.62).

About James Fisher & Sons plc

James Fisher and Sons plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a service provider to all sectors of the marine industry and a specialist supplier of engineering services to the energy industry. The Company operates through four segments: Marine Support, Offshore Oil, Specialist Technical and Tankships.

