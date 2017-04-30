Mylan (MYL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) will report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mylan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. Mylan reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mylan will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. Mylan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Friday, December 30th. Vetr lowered Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.49.

In related news, major shareholder Laboratories Abbott sold 44,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,830,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,189,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,941,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,378,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mylan by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,942,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mylan by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,970,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,763,000 after buying an additional 1,420,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/mylan-myl-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-91-per-share-updated.html.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) traded down 0.97% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,990 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. Mylan has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.14.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mylan (MYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.