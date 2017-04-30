Brokerages Set Mulesoft Inc (MULE) Target Price at $26.25

Mulesoft Inc (NASDAQ:MULE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

MULE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Mulesoft (NASDAQ:MULE) traded up 0.04% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,262 shares. Mulesoft has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. The stock’s market capitalization is $621.16 million.

In other Mulesoft news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 25,000 shares of Mulesoft stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $626,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brookside Capital Partners Fun sold 261,300 shares of Mulesoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $6,080,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,155 shares of company stock worth $6,965,843 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MULE. Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mulesoft during the first quarter valued at about $36,229,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mulesoft during the first quarter valued at $13,189,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Mulesoft during the first quarter valued at $3,041,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in Mulesoft during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in Mulesoft during the first quarter valued at $146,000.

Mulesoft Company Profile

MuleSoft, Inc is engaged in providing a software platform that connects a range of technologies. The Company enables organizations to manage and secure the flow of data between all systems in the enterprise. The Company offers organizations to create agile infrastructures. The Company has developed Anypoint Platform.

