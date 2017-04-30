MTGE Investment Corp (MTGE) Receives $17.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MTGE Investment Corp (NASDAQ:MTGE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MTGE Investment Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of MTGE Investment Corp in a report on Monday, April 10th.

In other MTGE Investment Corp news, SVP Donald Holley acquired 19,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $313,342.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,959.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTGE. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of MTGE Investment Corp by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,284,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after buying an additional 116,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MTGE Investment Corp by 118.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,690,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,057,000 after buying an additional 917,635 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MTGE Investment Corp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 701,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after buying an additional 215,773 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of MTGE Investment Corp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 541,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of MTGE Investment Corp by 11.1% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTGE Investment Corp (NASDAQ:MTGE) traded down 1.91% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. 521,612 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. MTGE Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $824.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.43.

MTGE Investment Corp (NASDAQ:MTGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business earned $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.62 million. MTGE Investment Corp had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MTGE Investment Corp will post $1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from MTGE Investment Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. MTGE Investment Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.05%.

About MTGE Investment Corp

MTGE Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, finances and manages a leveraged portfolio of real estate-related investments, which include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, other mortgage-related investments and other real estate investments.

