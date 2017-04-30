Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “MSCI Inc. is a leading provider of investment decision support tools to investment institutions worldwide. MSCI Inc. products include indices and portfolio analytics for use in managing equity, fixed income and multi-asset class portfolios. “

Shares of Msci (NYSE:MSCI) traded down 0.08% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,890 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.01. Msci has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $109.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average of $87.38.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Msci had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm earned $292.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Msci will post $3.60 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Msci Inc (MSCI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/msci-inc-msci-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $191,136.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,431 shares in the company, valued at $17,198,668.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodolphe M. Vallee sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $1,018,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,352.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Msci by 37.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Msci by 18.6% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Msci by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Msci by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 251,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Msci

MSCI Inc offers products and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes. Its segments include Index, Analytics and All Other segment. All Other segment comprises environmental, social and governance (ESG) and Real Estate segments. Its indexes are used in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Msci (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.