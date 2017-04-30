MRC Global (MRC) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.25

News articles about MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MRC Global earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 71 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) traded down 1.25% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 775,892 shares. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The firm’s market cap is $1.73 billion.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $719 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.88 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 13.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRC shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised MRC Global from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on MRC Global to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded MRC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 3,080 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $65,604.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc is an industrial distributor of pipe, valves and fittings and related products and services to the energy industry. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Canada and International. Its U.S. segment includes the United States Eastern Region and Gulf Coast, and the United States Western Region.

