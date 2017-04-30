Mplx Lp (MPLX) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.44

News articles about Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have trended positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mplx Lp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s scoring:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Mizuho raised Mplx Lp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Mplx Lp in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc increased their price target on Mplx Lp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Mplx Lp in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mplx Lp in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mplx Lp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) opened at 35.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11743.33 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $39.43.

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business earned $886 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.38 million. Mplx Lp had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Mplx Lp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Mplx Lp’s payout ratio is -3,466.09%.

In other news, VP Randy S. Nickerson sold 15,000 shares of Mplx Lp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mplx Lp Company Profile

MPLX LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company is engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs), and the gathering, transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

