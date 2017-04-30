Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mplx Lp (MPLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $745.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will announce $745.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mplx Lp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $839.59 million and the lowest is $656 million. Mplx Lp reported sales of $564 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will report full-year sales of $745.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mplx Lp.

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $886 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.38 million. Mplx Lp had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Mizuho raised Mplx Lp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Mplx Lp in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc upped their price target on Mplx Lp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Mplx Lp in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mplx Lp in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

In other Mplx Lp news, VP Randy S. Nickerson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 174,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,854.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Mplx Lp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Mplx Lp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Mplx Lp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Catawba Capital Management VA increased its position in Mplx Lp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 27,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Mplx Lp by 19.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) traded down 0.79% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,899 shares. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.25 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from Mplx Lp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Mplx Lp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,466.09%.

About Mplx Lp

MPLX LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company is engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs), and the gathering, transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

