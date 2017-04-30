Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.39

News headlines about Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) have trended positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Motorcar Parts of America earned a coverage optimism score of 0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the auto parts company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPAA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Sunday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) opened at 30.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $566.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.80 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post $2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $511,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,100 shares of company stock worth $87,954 and have sold 31,735 shares worth $933,983. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc is a manufacturer, remanufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, including alternators, starters, wheel hub assembly, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications.

