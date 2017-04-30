BHP Billiton plc (BLT) Given a GBX 1,510 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) has been given a GBX 1,510 ($19.30) target price by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BLT. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.01) price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie set a GBX 1,740 ($22.24) target price on BHP Billiton plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 1,390 ($17.77) target price on BHP Billiton plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.23) target price on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,287.48 ($16.46).

Shares of BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) traded up 1.86% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1175.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,434,825 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,251.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,309.73. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 62.53 billion. BHP Billiton plc has a 12-month low of GBX 786.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,518.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/morgan-stanley-analysts-give-bhp-billiton-plc-blt-a-gbx-1510-price-target-updated.html.

About BHP Billiton plc

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.