Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Earns News Impact Score of 0.31

Media headlines about Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) have trended positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Monarch Casino & Resort earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) opened at 29.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Friday.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc (Monarch), through its subsidiary, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa (the Atlantis), a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. The Company also owns and operates Monarch Casino Black Hawk. The Company’s segments include Atlantis and Monarch Casino Black Hawk.

