Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Momenta Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 56 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Aegis set a $17.00 target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Leerink Swann set a $20.00 target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) traded up 2.50% on Friday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 706,747 shares. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $19.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. The stock’s market capitalization is $991.34 million.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.84. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.75% and a negative return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing generic versions of drugs, biosimilars and therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune disease. The Company has developed generic version of LOVENOX (enoxaparin sodium injection) and COPAXONE (glatiramer acetate injection).

