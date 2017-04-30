Mobileye NV (MBLY) Short Interest Update

Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,764,871 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the March 15th total of 26,450,796 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,338,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Mobileye NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Mobileye NV by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileye NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) traded down 0.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,359 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. Mobileye NV has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business earned $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.40 million. Mobileye NV had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mobileye NV will post $1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBLY shares. Vetr upgraded Mobileye NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Mobileye NV in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mobileye NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mobileye NV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mobileye NV from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.55.

About Mobileye NV

Mobileye N.V. is engaged in the development of computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and driving policy technology for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies. The Company operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, which supplies the software algorithms and EyeQ chip, and After Market, which sells a complete system, which includes its software algorithms and EyeQ chip, as well as the camera and other necessary components.

