MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Getting Very Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) have been trending very positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MidWestOne Financial Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.51 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 66 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) traded down 1.59% on Friday, hitting $34.70. 27,133 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $414.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

MOFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

WARNING: “MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Getting Very Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/midwestone-financial-group-mofg-getting-very-favorable-news-coverage-report-shows.html.

In other news, Director John M. Morrison sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $65,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding and financial holding company. The Company operates through its bank subsidiaries, MidWestOne Bank, Central Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc that operates through three agencies located in central and east-central Iowa. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated a total of 43 banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.