Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) traded down 1.59% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,133 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $414.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.25. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $39.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/midwestone-financial-group-inc-mofg-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

In other news, Director John M. Morrison sold 2,000,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $65,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 138.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 14,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding and financial holding company. The Company operates through its bank subsidiaries, MidWestOne Bank, Central Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc that operates through three agencies located in central and east-central Iowa. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated a total of 43 banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.