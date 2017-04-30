MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) Earning Very Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) have been trending very positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MidSouth Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MidSouth Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) traded down 2.56% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. 62,307 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $173.45 million, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.11. MidSouth Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.90 million. MidSouth Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MidSouth Bancorp will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. MidSouth Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

In other MidSouth Bancorp news, Director Clayton Paul Hilliard sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $28,405.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,001 shares of company stock worth $404,968. 23.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MidSouth Bancorp

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates primarily through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, MidSouth Bank, N.A. The Company is operating principally in the community banking business by providing banking services to commercial and retail customers through the Bank. The Bank is community oriented and focuses primarily on offering commercial and consumer loan and deposit services to individuals and small to middle market businesses in Louisiana, and central and east Texas.

