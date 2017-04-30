Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.05

News coverage about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Middlesex Water Company earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) opened at 38.12 on Friday. Middlesex Water Company has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $44.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Middlesex Water Company had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water Company will post $1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.2113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Middlesex Water Company’s dividend payout ratio is 57.82%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Middlesex Water Company in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.05” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/middlesex-water-company-msex-receives-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-05.html.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $43,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Middlesex Water Company

Middlesex Water Company is a water utility company. The Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania. The Company also operates water and wastewater systems under contract on behalf of municipal and private clients in New Jersey and Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.