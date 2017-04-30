MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/microstrategy-incorporated-mstr-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 121.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) traded down 1.21% on Tuesday, hitting $190.17. 168,194 shares of the stock traded hands. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $161.90 and a 52 week high of $207.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.55 and its 200 day moving average is $191.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.17.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.41. The business earned $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post $7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated is a provider of enterprise software platforms around the world. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements, and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. It focuses on providing enterprise customers with software platform and services for deploying intelligence applications.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.