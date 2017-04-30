Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,539,297 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 39,444,741 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,853,172 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Microsoft news, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $130,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider G Mason Morfit sold 4,616,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $297,270,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,623,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,600,525. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 4.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 868,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,003,000 after buying an additional 39,986 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 126,777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 52.1% in the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,496,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $201,394,000 after buying an additional 73,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 15,597 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 68.46 on Friday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $69.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $529.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software giant reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm earned $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Vetr downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.56 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $61.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.97.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/microsoft-co-msft-sees-significant-growth-in-short-interest-updated.html.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.