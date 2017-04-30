Microsoft Co. (MSFT) is Lone Pine Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,213,996 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.9% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Microsoft worth $945,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Consultant Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $13,801,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Microsoft by 68.8% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 7,894 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the third quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 68.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.85. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $69.14. The company has a market capitalization of $529.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software giant reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. BGC Financial increased their price target on shares of Microsoft to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC set a $70.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.97.

In other news, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $130,220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider G Mason Morfit sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $696,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,623,500 shares of company stock worth $1,253,600,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

