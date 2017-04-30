Microsemi (MSCC) Earns Media Impact Rating of -0.36

News articles about Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) have trended negative this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Microsemi earned a news sentiment score of -0.36 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s scoring:

Shares of Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) opened at 46.94 on Friday. Microsemi has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34. The company’s market cap is $5.41 billion.

Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Microsemi had a positive return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $442.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsemi will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsemi from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsemi from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Microsemi from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Microsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsemi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

In related news, COO Paul H. Pickle sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $188,545.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frederick C. Goerner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $101,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,085.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,572 shares of company stock worth $2,198,231. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Microsemi Company Profile

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

