$890.54 Million in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to announce sales of $890.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $890 million and the highest is $892.7 million. Microchip Technology posted sales of $557.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $890.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.4 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.66 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $881.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.14 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc set a $85.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $423,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $318,673.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,762,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 25.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 55.1% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 217,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after buying an additional 77,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 15,497.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 543,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,082,000 after buying an additional 539,787 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 468.3% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 34,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

WARNING: “$890.54 Million in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) This Quarter” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/microchip-technology-inc-mchp-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-890-54-million-updated.html.

Shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded down 1.52% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,785 shares. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $46.98 and a one year high of $77.32.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.