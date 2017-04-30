MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) Short Interest Down 4.3% in March

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,332,543 shares, a decline of 4.3% from the March 15th total of 2,438,440 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,345 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days.

Shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) traded down 0.78% during trading on Friday, hitting $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 95,280 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The company has a market cap of $874.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.31.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business earned $85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 9.02%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP David E. Rindom sold 22,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $1,133,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 5,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $296,235.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,121.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,262 shares of company stock worth $2,060,379 in the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 3.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,358,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 71.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGPI. Craig Hallum set a $50.00 price objective on MGP Ingredients and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Sidoti began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc is a producer and supplier of distilled spirits, and specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. The Company’s distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, and grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin. The Company’s segments include distillery products and ingredient solutions.

