MGM Resorts International (MGM) Rating Reiterated by Instinet

Instinet reissued their buy rating on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. Instinet currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MGM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays PLC cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Aegis cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.24.

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) traded down 0.97% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,353,797 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.66.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company earned $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post $1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “MGM Resorts International (MGM) Rating Reiterated by Instinet” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/mgm-resorts-international-mgm-rating-reiterated-by-instinet.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

In related news, Director William Warwick Grounds purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.74 per share, with a total value of $30,751.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $36,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Baldwin sold 106,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $2,787,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,299,315.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 265,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.0% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 43,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 277.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after buying an additional 363,335 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,785.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,903,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,539,000 after buying an additional 227,767 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.