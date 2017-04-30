MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) Earning Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) have been trending positive on Sunday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MGIC Investment Corp. earned a media sentiment score of 0.46 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) opened at 10.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. MGIC Investment Corp. had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. MGIC Investment Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post $1.05 EPS for the current year.

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment Corp. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Compass Point raised shares of MGIC Investment Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $10.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of MGIC Investment Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

MGIC Investment Corp. Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.

