Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $202,000 Stake in Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Organovo Holdings were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Organovo Holdings by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organovo Holdings by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organovo Holdings by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the period.

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) opened at 2.90 on Friday. Organovo Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22.

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm earned $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 248.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organovo Holdings Inc will post ($0.40) EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ONVO shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Organovo Holdings in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organovo Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on shares of Organovo Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organovo Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

In related news, CEO Keith Murphy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

