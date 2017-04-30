Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $198,000 Position in Primo Water Co. (PRMW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.06% of Primo Water worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Primo Water by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 293,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 46.2% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) opened at 11.97 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $353.99 million. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. Primo Water had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post ($0.03) EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, insider Camden Partners Strategic Fund sold 13,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $183,498.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation is a provider of multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers).

