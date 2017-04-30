Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Boosts Position in Foundation Medicine Inc (FMI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Foundation Medicine were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $5,276,000. Discovery Group I LLC raised its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Group I LLC now owns 1,596,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,264,000 after buying an additional 36,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) opened at 35.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.26 billion. Foundation Medicine Inc has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. Foundation Medicine had a negative net margin of 84.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $28.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foundation Medicine Inc will post ($3.95) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Boosts Position in Foundation Medicine Inc (FMI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-boosts-position-in-foundation-medicine-inc-fmi.html.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Foundation Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foundation Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foundation Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foundation Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

In related news, COO Steven J. Kafka sold 4,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $152,192.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,262.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Hesslein sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $39,406.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,785 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Foundation Medicine Company Profile

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. It is engaged in the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its platform includes various methods and algorithms for analyzing specimens across various types of cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Medicine Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Medicine Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.