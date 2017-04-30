HSBC Holdings plc Reaffirms Buy Rating for Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL)

HSBC Holdings plc reiterated their buy rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, April 13th. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.16) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC from GBX 520 ($6.65) to GBX 575 ($7.35) and gave the stock a overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Numis Securities Ltd started coverage on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an add rating and a GBX 553 ($7.07) target price for the company. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC from GBX 490 ($6.26) to GBX 530 ($6.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.71) price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merlin Entertainments PLC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 504.83 ($6.45).

Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) traded up 0.000% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 505.535. 3,920,388 shares of the company traded hands. Merlin Entertainments PLC has a one year low of GBX 316.79 and a one year high of GBX 508.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 483.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 465.65. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 5.13 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/merlin-entertainments-plc-merl-rating-reiterated-by-hsbc-holdings-plc-updated.html.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Merlin Entertainments PLC’s previous dividend of $2.20.

Merlin Entertainments PLC Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments plc is a United Kingdom-based entertainment company. The Company operates through three business segments: Midway Attractions, LEGOLAND Parks and Resort Theme Parks. Its products include Midway attractions, which are smaller, indoor attractions located in city centers or resorts, and Theme parks, which are larger multi-day destination venues, with on-site themed accommodation.

