Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to post $48.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.09 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $50.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $48.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.36 million to $196 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $199.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $199 million to $200.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business earned $54.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 15.13%. Meridian Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

VIVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. CL King began coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) traded down 1.33% on Friday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,713 shares. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $20.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $624.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Meridian Bioscience’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CFO Melissa Lueke bought 4,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,423.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $235,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after buying an additional 142,431 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 245,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 22,008 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc is a life science company engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and distribution of diagnostic test kits for gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels, and the manufacture and distribution of bulk antigens, antibodies, polymerase chain reaction (PCR)/quantitative PCR (qPCR) reagents, nucleotides, competent cells and bioresearch reagents used by researchers and other diagnostic manufacturers.

