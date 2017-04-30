Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Expected to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company earned $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.54 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) opened at 37.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $40.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 211,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark Aslett sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $323,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 605,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,373,358.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,944. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components.

