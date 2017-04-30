Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) Short Interest Down 3.3% in April

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 139,840 shares, a drop of 3.3% from the March 31st total of 144,654 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,795 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) traded down 2.07% during trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. 27,789 shares of the stock were exchanged. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $553.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.96.

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company earned $31.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.64 million. Mercantile Bank Corp. had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Mercantile Bank Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other Mercantile Bank Corp. news, Chairman Michael H. Price sold 9,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $334,106.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Sullivan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $233,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,337.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

WARNING: “Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) Short Interest Down 3.3% in April” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/mercantile-bank-corp-mbwm-short-interest-down-3-3-in-april.html.

Mercantile Bank Corp. Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns the Mercantile Bank of Michigan (the Bank). The Bank is a state banking company. The Bank provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and retail banking services. The Bank makes secured and unsecured commercial, construction, mortgage and consumer loans, and accepts checking, savings and time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.