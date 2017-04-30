Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) Short Interest Down 3.3% in April

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 139,840 shares, a drop of 3.3% from the March 31st total of 144,654 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,795 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) traded down 2.07% during trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. 27,789 shares of the stock were exchanged. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $553.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.96.
Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company earned $31.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.64 million. Mercantile Bank Corp. had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Mercantile Bank Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.
In other Mercantile Bank Corp. news, Chairman Michael H. Price sold 9,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $334,106.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Sullivan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $233,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,337.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MBWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Mercantile Bank Corp. Company Profile
Mercantile Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns the Mercantile Bank of Michigan (the Bank). The Bank is a state banking company. The Bank provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and retail banking services. The Bank makes secured and unsecured commercial, construction, mortgage and consumer loans, and accepts checking, savings and time deposits.
