Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) has been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mellanox Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the semiconductor producer an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s rankings:

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) opened at 47.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.57 and a beta of 0.56. Mellanox Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.73.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company earned $188.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies will post $2.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLNX. Jefferies Group LLC restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

In other news, VP Michael Kagan sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $94,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $245,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company is an integrated supplier of interconnect products and solutions based on the InfiniBand and Ethernet standards. The Company operates in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of interconnect products segment. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment and other embedded systems.

