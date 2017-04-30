Short Interest in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) Drops By 24.5%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,326,451 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 24,259,987 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,954,751 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) opened at 21.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion and a PE ratio of 63.62. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company earned $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post $0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.02.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, formerly Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It is principally engaged in the gaming and hospitality business in Asia and its principal operating and developmental activities occur in over two geographic areas, which include Macau and the Philippines.

