Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.37 Million

Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report sales of $97.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace Holdings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.1 million and the lowest is $93.22 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings will report full-year sales of $97.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.89 million to $452.9 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $453.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $438 million to $505.1 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medpace Holdings.

Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. Medpace Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.50 price objective on shares of Medpace Holdings in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Medpace Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Medpace Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Medpace Holdings by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 39,824 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Medpace Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace Holdings during the third quarter worth about $3,465,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) traded up 0.48% during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.71. 45,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.70. Medpace Holdings has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $38.94.

Medpace Holdings Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc is a clinical contract research organization. The Company provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services. The Company partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the development and execution of clinical trials. The Company’s drug development services focus on full service Phase I-IV clinical development services and include development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support.

