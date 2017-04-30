MEDNAX Inc (MD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “Mednax, Inc., formerly Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. is a healthcare services company that focuses on physician services for newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric subspecialty and anesthesia care. The company ,through its subsidiaries, provides these services in the United States and Puerto Rico. In addition, MEDNAX engages in clinical research, monitoring clinical outcomes, and implementing clinical initiatives. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MD. Robert W. Baird cut shares of MEDNAX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) traded down 1.07% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,829 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.67. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $831 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.15 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post $4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Sosa sold 10,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $743,026.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,936.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vivian Lopez-Blanco sold 15,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $1,061,631.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,380.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,391. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1st Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the third quarter worth $205,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in MEDNAX by 10.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 479,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,737,000 after buying an additional 44,120 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,825,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 651,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,151,000 after buying an additional 103,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

