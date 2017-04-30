MEDNAX Inc (MD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. MEDNAX also posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $831 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.15 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

MD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MEDNAX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) traded down 0.12% during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.86. 461,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $67.25. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, CFO Vivian Lopez-Blanco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $709,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,817.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominic J. Andreano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $417,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,614.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,891. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 10.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 479,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,737,000 after buying an additional 44,120 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,825,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 651,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,151,000 after buying an additional 103,101 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

