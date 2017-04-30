MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) to announce sales of $13.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MedEquities Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.59 million and the highest is $14.2 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedEquities Realty Trust will report full year sales of $13.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.39 million to $61.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $77.32 million per share, with estimates ranging from $77.07 million to $77.5 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MedEquities Realty Trust.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. The business earned $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) traded down 0.84% on Thursday, reaching $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,951 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The company’s market capitalization is $375.76 million. MedEquities Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $12.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in MedEquities Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company invests primarily in real estate across the acute and post-acute spectrum of care. It focuses on investing in various types of healthcare properties, including acute care hospitals; skilled nursing facilities; short-stay surgical and specialty hospitals, which focus on orthopedic, heart and other dedicated surgeries and specialty procedures; dedicated specialty hospitals, such as inpatient rehabilitation facilities, long-term acute care hospitals and facilities providing psychiatric care; physician clinics; diagnostic facilities; outpatient surgery centers, and facilities that support these services, such as medical office buildings.

