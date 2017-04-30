McDonald's Co. (MCD) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG reissued their outperform rating on shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm currently has a $157.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $137.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCD. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen and Company reiterated a market perform rating on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their target price on McDonald's Co. from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.45.

Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) traded down 0.67% on Friday, reaching $139.93. 4,779,887 shares of the company were exchanged. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $110.33 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.21 and its 200 day moving average is $123.31.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. McDonald's Co. had a return on equity of 514.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post $6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald's Co. news, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,600 shares of McDonald's Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.94 per share, with a total value of $206,304.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $1,967,017.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Aviance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 11.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 224,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 23,925,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,760,024,000 after buying an additional 260,354 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 4.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 791,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after buying an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 50,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,458,251 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $168,224,000 after buying an additional 41,343 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

